France's Le Pen calls for end to "Fra...

France's Le Pen calls for end to "Francafrique" relations, CFA franc currency

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Star Online

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen pledged on Wednesday to break with her country's decades-old relationship with Africa known as "Francafrique" and abolish the CFA franc currency policy that binds Paris and its former colonies. Francafrique describes an informal web of relationships Paris has maintained with its former African colonies and its support, sometimes in the form of military backing, for politicians who favour French business interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC