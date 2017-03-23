Dlamini-Zuma set to hand over AU torch today

Outgoing AU chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will on Tuesday officially hand over the torch to her successor, former Chadian prime minister Moussa Faki Mahamat. Dlamini-Zuma will close the chapter on her role at the continental organisation where she has been busy for the past five years after making history when she became the first woman to lead it.

