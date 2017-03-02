.com | Chad journalist released from ...

.com | Chad journalist released from detention

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: News24

Libreville- A Chadian journalist has been released without charge after four days in detention over the publication of an article criticising the country's president, he said on Thursday. Daniel Ngadjadoum, a contributor to Chadian newspaper Tribune Info, was released on Wednesday "on order of the prosecutor", he told AFP by phone from his nation's capital N'Djamena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC