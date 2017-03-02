.com | Chad journalist released from detention
Libreville- A Chadian journalist has been released without charge after four days in detention over the publication of an article criticising the country's president, he said on Thursday. Daniel Ngadjadoum, a contributor to Chadian newspaper Tribune Info, was released on Wednesday "on order of the prosecutor", he told AFP by phone from his nation's capital N'Djamena.
