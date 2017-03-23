Chad's Faki assumes African Union lea...

Chad's Faki assumes African Union leadership, pledges reform

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Vanguard

Chad's former foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat assumed office as head of the African Union Commission on Tuesday, pledging to reform the institution and tackle the continent's many crises. Faki takes over leadership of the 54-country continental bloc days after the United Nations announced that the food emergencies in four countries, including Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria, constituted the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

Chicago, IL

