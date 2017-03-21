African Union joins the internet with...

African Union joins the internet with '.africa' suffix on domain names

Friday Mar 10

In the beginning was .com, followed by a host of other .somethings, but on Friday, 32 years after the world's first domain name was registered, the African Union has launched .africa for the continent. Africans who want to register a website will be able to apply for a .africa domain name in the coming months, which outgoing AU commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said would allow the continent's people and businesses to better reach the world.

Chicago, IL

