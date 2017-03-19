Africa, out of sight: As the West looks inward, African progress lags
The 55-member African Union elected a new secretary-general, a Chadian former foreign minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in January in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Even though Mr. Faki leads an organization that represents countries whose combined population is estimated at 1.3 billion, his election received little or no attention in the Western media, presumably preoccupied with their own internal national torments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC