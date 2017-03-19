Africa, out of sight: As the West loo...

Africa, out of sight: As the West looks inward, African progress lags

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The 55-member African Union elected a new secretary-general, a Chadian former foreign minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in January in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Even though Mr. Faki leads an organization that represents countries whose combined population is estimated at 1.3 billion, his election received little or no attention in the Western media, presumably preoccupied with their own internal national torments.

Chicago, IL

