Will Moussa Faki Mahamat stop Africa from bleeding?
Extrapolating from the Mbeki report, Africa would have lost an additional over $100 billion between January 2015 when the African leaders unanimously adopted the report, and January 2017 when Mahamat entered office. This continuous loss of several billion dollars eats away at Africa's ability to finance its own development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC