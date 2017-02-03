New AU Commission Leadership To Take ...

New AU Commission Leadership To Take Over In mid-March

Friday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The new African Union Commission executive elected at the 28th summit which ended on Tuesday will take over the reins mid-March to allow for a smooth transition, the continental body said on Friday, Zimbabwe's New Ziana news agency reported. Former Chadian Foreign Minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat was elected to take over from Dr Nkosazana Dhlamini-Zuma of South Africa who did not seek re-election after four years at the helm.

Chicago, IL

