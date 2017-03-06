ICC isn't anti-African - but its detractors are
With th kind of mob psychology that Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to be fanning against the ICC scapegoat, he risks taking the entire continent with him, unless sense prevails, says the writer. Picture: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters Let us not begrudge fellow Africans for running to The Hague with our domestic problems, of which we have many, writes Victor Kgomoeswana.
Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
