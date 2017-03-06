Hepatitis E outbreak kills 11 in Chad, threatens hundreds more - charity
Hundreds of people in southeastern Chad are at risk of dying from a worsening hepatitis E outbreak which has killed 11 people since September, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Thursday. Some 885 people in the Salamat region have been treated for symptoms of jaundice, which can indicate hepatitis E, MSF said.
