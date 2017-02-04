.com | SA is the biggest loser at AU

6 hrs ago

After four years at the helm of the AU, South Africa's influence seems to be slipping, with many major policy decisions not going its way. These included the admission of Morocco to the AU after a 23-year absence, the election of Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat as AU Commission chairperson, as well as the watered-down AU withdrawal strategy from the International Criminal Court .

