.com | Chad president names film-maker culture, tourism minister
N'Djamena - Chad's president Idriss Deby has named award-winning arthouse movie director Mahamat Saleh Haroun as minister of culture, tourism and crafts as part of a government reshuffle. The nominations announced by the presidency late Sunday follow the departures of Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahmat, last week elected to head the African Union commission, and of ex- finance minister Mbogo Ngabo Selil, who was fired.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
