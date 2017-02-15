.com | AU 'far from its vision, lacks new Mbekis, Obasanjos to drive it'
The African Union lacks new Mbekis, Obasanjos and Bouteflikas to drive it, analyst Sibusiso Nkomo from the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation has said. "The AU is far from its vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa that is a dynamic force in the global arena," he said at an event on the AU's agenda for the next 15 years, organised by the institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC