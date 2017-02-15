.com | AU 'far from its vision, lacks new Mbekis, Obasanjos to drive it'

.com | AU 'far from its vision, lacks...

Wednesday Feb 15

The African Union lacks new Mbekis, Obasanjos and Bouteflikas to drive it, analyst Sibusiso Nkomo from the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation has said. "The AU is far from its vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa that is a dynamic force in the global arena," he said at an event on the AU's agenda for the next 15 years, organised by the institute.

