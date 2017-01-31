Africa: Inside the AU Race - Why the Favourites Lost
At the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa it's post mortem time and everyone is asking one question: how did the favourites, Amina Mohamed, of Kenya, and Abdoulaye Bathily, of Senegal, lose? Their people had walked around the summit halls and hotel lobbies with a swagger - chests puffed, chins up and smiles from ear to ear. Team Kenya put the champagne on ice and the invites to the celebration party at one of the five-star hotels were extended to friends and allies.
