The 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council kicks off in Addis Ababa

The African Union Executive Council has emphasised the need for Africa to boost investment in Africa's youth by promoting transformative and inclusive development agendas aimed at recognising the efforts by the youth in entrepreneurship and innovation. This was stated during the opening of the 30th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council today 25 January 2017, at the AU Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the theme: "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth" .

