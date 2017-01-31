Tanzania: Magufuli Attends 28th AU Su...

Tanzania: Magufuli Attends 28th AU Summit, Meets UN Secretary General

President John Magufuli yesterday started attending the ongoing 28th African Union Summit in which he also met with the new Secretary General of the United Nations , Mr Antonio Guterres. Early yesterday, Dr Magufuli attended a meeting convened by the Chairman of AU, President Idriss Deby of Chad, where Heads of State and Government as well as AU members met with Mr Guterres.

Chicago, IL

