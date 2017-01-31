Tanzania: Magufuli Attends 28th AU Summit, Meets UN Secretary General
President John Magufuli yesterday started attending the ongoing 28th African Union Summit in which he also met with the new Secretary General of the United Nations , Mr Antonio Guterres. Early yesterday, Dr Magufuli attended a meeting convened by the Chairman of AU, President Idriss Deby of Chad, where Heads of State and Government as well as AU members met with Mr Guterres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC