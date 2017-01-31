President Kenyatta wraps up his visit to Addis Ababa
President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday afternoon wrapped up his visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Upon arrival on Saturday morning and after holding bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government, the President proceeded to the AU Headquarters where he chaired the 26th African Peer Review Mechanism Forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC