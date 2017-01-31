President Kenyatta wraps up his visit...

President Kenyatta wraps up his visit to Addis Ababa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday afternoon wrapped up his visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Upon arrival on Saturday morning and after holding bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government, the President proceeded to the AU Headquarters where he chaired the 26th African Peer Review Mechanism Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC