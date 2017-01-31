Nigeria, Chad seek $50m to recharge s...

Nigeria, Chad seek $50m to recharge shrinking Lake Chad

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Vanguard

Nigeria and Republic of Chad have called on the African Union and international donors to assist in raising 50 billion dollars for recharging of drying Lake Chad. Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the two countries made the call at the Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African Peer Review Mechanism alongside of the ongoing 28th AU Summit.

Chicago, IL

