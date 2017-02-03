Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad elected n...

Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad elected new AUC Chairperson

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Economic Integration of Chad, Moussa Faki Mahamat has been elected the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission . These are Dr. Amina Mohammed of Kenya, Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi of Botswana, Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, Agapito Mba Mokuy of Equatorial Guinea and Dr. Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal.

