Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad elected new AUC Chairperson

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Economic Integration of Chad, Moussa Faki Mahamat has been elected the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission . These are Dr. Amina Mohammed of Kenya, Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi of Botswana, Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, Agapito Mba Mokuy of Equatorial Guinea and Dr. Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal.

