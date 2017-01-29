Morocco Rejoining African Union Seen ...

Morocco Rejoining African Union Seen Shaping Vote for New Leader an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bloomberg

African heads of state gather in the Ethiopian capital on Monday for a two-day African Union summit in which Morocco's bid for readmission to the continental bloc will shape the election of a new chairperson. Morocco formally submitted its bid to rejoin the body last year, when King Mohammed VI set out his government's objectives of placing the country " at the center " of Africa's development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC