Hepatitis E - Chad
From 1 September 2016 until 13 January 2017, a total of 693 cases including 11 deaths of acute jaundice syndrome have been reported from Am Timan, Chad. Of the 50 patients with AJS who were hospitalized, 48 were tested for Hepatitis E using the Hepatitis E virus rapid diagnostic test and 27 tested positive.
