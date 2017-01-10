.com | Victims of ex-Chad dictator risk losing compensation: lawyer

.com | Victims of ex-Chad dictator ri...

Victims of ex-Chad dictator risk losing compensation: lawyer

Tuesday Jan 10

Thousands of victims of rape, torture and arbitrary detention under former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre could lose their right to compensation, their lawyers said on Tuesday. A special African Union court ruled in July that Habre should give up to $33 000 to each victim of abuses committed during his 1982-1990 rule, as well as to their relatives.

