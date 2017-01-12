.com | Court to rule on ex-Chad dictator's appeal on April 27

A special African Union court said on Thursday it will rule on April 27 on an appeal on behalf of Chad's former president Hissene Habre against a life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Extraordinary African Chambers, a body created by Senegal and the African Union , sentenced Habre in May to life behind bars, an unprecedented ruling seen as a blow to the impunity long enjoyed by repressive rulers.

