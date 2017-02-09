Au2 318x200

Morocco quit the then Organisation of African Unity in 1984 after the bloc admitted the former Western Sahara as a separate member. The African Union decided Monday to allow Morocco back in the fold after a 33-year absence, despite stiff resistance from some member states over the status of Western Sahara.

