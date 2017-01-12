Appeal of ex-Chad leader Habre over w...

Appeal of ex-Chad leader Habre over war crimes begins

Monday Jan 9

Lawyers acting for Chad's former president Hissene Habre began an appeal Monday against his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity after a conviction hailed as a landmark for Africa. The Extraordinary African Chambers, a body created by Senegal and the African Union , sentenced Habre in May to life behind bars, an unprecedented ruling seen as a blow to the impunity long enjoyed by repressive rulers.

Chicago, IL

