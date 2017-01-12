Appeal of ex-Chad leader Habre over war crimes begins

Lawyers acting for Chad's former president Hissene Habre began an appeal Monday against his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity after a conviction hailed as a landmark for Africa. The Extraordinary African Chambers, a body created by Senegal and the African Union , sentenced Habre in May to life behind bars, an unprecedented ruling seen as a blow to the impunity long enjoyed by repressive rulers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.