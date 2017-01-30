Ambassador Quartey is new AU Commission Deputy Chair
Ambassador Kwesi Quartey, former Secretary to ex-President John Mahama, has been picked to serve as Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission. Mr Quartey's diplomatic career spans over 30 years of service in various capacities in Ghana's embassies and high commissions in Cotonou, Cairo, Brussels, Havana, London, and the Ghana Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC