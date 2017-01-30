Ambassador Quartey is new AU Commission Deputy Chair

Ambassador Kwesi Quartey, former Secretary to ex-President John Mahama, has been picked to serve as Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission. Mr Quartey's diplomatic career spans over 30 years of service in various capacities in Ghana's embassies and high commissions in Cotonou, Cairo, Brussels, Havana, London, and the Ghana Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

