African Foreign Ministers' Meeting Ends

African Foreign Ministers' Meeting Ends

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Executive Council of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa has concluded today its preparatory sessions of the highest-level meeting after two days of intense work at the organization's headquarters. The group, whose deliberations began on Wednesday, January 25th, is comprised of foreign ministers, ambassadors, and the heads of the main AU departments and institutions, and it is giving the final touches of the agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC