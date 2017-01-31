African Foreign Ministers' Meeting Ends

The Executive Council of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa has concluded today its preparatory sessions of the highest-level meeting after two days of intense work at the organization's headquarters. The group, whose deliberations began on Wednesday, January 25th, is comprised of foreign ministers, ambassadors, and the heads of the main AU departments and institutions, and it is giving the final touches of the agenda.

