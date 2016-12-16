Parliament of Chad Calls for Criminal...

Parliament of Chad Calls for Criminalization of Homosexuality

Friday Dec 16

A new measure passed by the parliament of Chad calls for the criminalization of homosexuality . It was a unanimous decision with only one MP voting against it, 111 for it, and four abstaining.

Chicago, IL

