Chad police close radio station, detain manager

Police in Kelo, some 400 kilometres south of the capital N'Djamena, on November 14, 2016, arrested Edmond Oueidigue Kandi, the manager of the community radio station Radio Bargadje, and ordered the station closed, Kandi told the Committee to Protect Journalists. According to Kandi and media reports , local administrative authorities ordered the station closed and the journalist's arrest in response to Radio Bargadje's November 10 reporting on violence between herders and farmers over land use in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.