Tanzania: Zambia's Lungu and Chad's D...

Tanzania: Zambia's Lungu and Chad's Deby Visit Magufuli

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: AllAfrica.com

President John Magufuli yesterday received his Chad and Zambian counterparts who arrived in the country for working and state visits, respectively. Chad's Idriss Dby who also chairs the African Union arrived for a two-day working visit while Zambia's Edgar Lungu is in Dar es Salaam for the three-day state visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC