Tanzania: Zambia's Lungu and Chad's Deby Visit Magufuli
President John Magufuli yesterday received his Chad and Zambian counterparts who arrived in the country for working and state visits, respectively. Chad's Idriss Dby who also chairs the African Union arrived for a two-day working visit while Zambia's Edgar Lungu is in Dar es Salaam for the three-day state visit.
