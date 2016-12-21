Refugees in Chad facing continued food insecurity, joint UN agency assessment reveals
Chad is home to some 400,000 refugees, 310,000 of which are from Darfur and another 70,000 from the Central African Republic . Those from Sudan have been arriving since 2002 while those from CAR have been displaced for more than 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC