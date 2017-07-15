With flags, embraces and tears, hundr...

With flags, embraces and tears, hundreds celebrate their citizenship

Over 500 people filled the floor at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium Tuesday to embark on perhaps one of the most American activities ever: being sworn in as U.S. citizen on the Fourth of July. And for that group that took the oath, many said it truly did make Independence Day more special this year.

Chicago, IL

