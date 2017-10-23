Veteran J'can household workers advoc...

Veteran J'can household workers advocate to get regional women's award

Jamaica Observer

The Caribbean Community says it will confer its prestigious Triennial Award for Women on Jamaican, Shirley Pryce, a veteran advocate for the rights of domestic workers, motivational speaker and an "example of women's empowerment". In a statement, the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said Pryce will join the rank of some of the Caribbean's most "excellent and exemplary, courageous, committed and creative women" and would become the recipient of the Twelfth Triennial Award for Women.

Chicago, IL

