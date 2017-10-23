United States of America v. Vaughn Jo...

United States of America v. Vaughn Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. VAUGHN JOHNSON, a/k/a Andrew Smith, a/k/a Glenroy King Vaughn Johnson, Appellant Before: GREENAWAY, JR., SHWARTZ, and FUENTES, Circuit Judges.Omodare B. Jupiter [Argued], Office of Federal Public Defender, 1115 Strand Street, Second Floor, Christiansted, VI 00820, Counsel for Appellant Alphonso G. Andrews, Jr., Office of United States Attorney, 1108 King Street, Suite 201, Christiansted, VI 00820 David W. White [Argued], Office of United States Attorney, 5500 Veterans Drive, Suite 260, United States Courthouse, St. Thomas, VI 00802, Counsel for Appellee Appellant Vaughn Johnson challenges a judgment revoking his term of supervised release and resentencing him to 18 months in prison .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC