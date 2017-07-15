Undiplomatic

Undiplomatic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

A UN safety and security officer ruffled the feathers of the Jamaican participants in a regional meeting of waste management interests at Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday, when he warned visitors about the "significant increase in violent crimes" in the last four years and advised them not to venture outside the boundaries of the conference location and their hotels. Chair of the opening ceremony Lt Col Oral Khan, chief technical director in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, had just presented the keynote address on behalf of Minister Daryl Vaz when Gonzalo Ramos was invited to the lectern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 79
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 32
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC