Norman Manley was the 'man with the p...

Norman Manley was the 'man with the plan'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The revolutionary, visionary and respected political leader, Norman Washington Manley, who was born on the July 4, 1893, in Mandeville, Manchester, would have celebrated his 124th birthday today. This brilliant lawyer and advocate of the people promoted predominantly the interests of Jamaicans; promoting the politics, economics, as well as social and cultural progress of Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 79
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 32
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC