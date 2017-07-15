Norman Manley was the 'man with the plan'
The revolutionary, visionary and respected political leader, Norman Washington Manley, who was born on the July 4, 1893, in Mandeville, Manchester, would have celebrated his 124th birthday today. This brilliant lawyer and advocate of the people promoted predominantly the interests of Jamaicans; promoting the politics, economics, as well as social and cultural progress of Jamaica.
