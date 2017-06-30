New Evidence Sheds Some Light On The ...

New Evidence Sheds Some Light On The Murder Of Honduran Activist Berta Caceres

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Homo homini lupus is a Latin proverb used to illustrate the level of cruelty human beings can show to fellow members of their species. It means man is a wolf to other men, and I remembered it after reading John Gibler's article in Sierra Magazine about the murder of Honduran activist Berta CA ceres, which caused worldwide shock in March of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 79
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 32
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,556 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC