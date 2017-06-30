More taxes for bad habits - CARICOM h...

More taxes for bad habits - CARICOM health experts call for high levy on deadly lifestyle choices

In 40 years, life expectancy in Jamaica only increased by five years, compared to some CARICOM nations, which have seen dramatic improvements. This, as the epidemic of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney disease, stroke, and heart disease worsens across some Caribbean countries, according to health experts.

