SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- MISKITU COAST CENTRAL AMERICAN NATION TAKES $139 MIL+ COMPLAINT TO U.S. COURTS Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Hires Defense Counsel San Francisco, July 5, 2017 - The Miskitu Government in exile represented by their Matriarch Rev. Josephenie E. Robertson, M.T.T. and Ercell Hendy Taswaska Fleurima appeared in the San Francisco United States District Court before presiding Judge Jon S. Tigar on June 22nd, 2017 after filing a federal complaint against Daniel Ortega, his wife Rosario Murillo, the Sandinista Party and the Republic of Nicaragua.

