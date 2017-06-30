Lindsay helping to spread Jamaica's c...

Lindsay helping to spread Jamaica's culture

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

For the past eight years entertainment consultant Christopher Lindsay has been assisting musicians and dancers with getting their Schengen visas and work permits. The Schengen visa is the document issued by the appropriate authorities for travelling to and within the Schengen Area, which comprises 26 European countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 79
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 32
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC