Lindsay helping to spread Jamaica's culture
For the past eight years entertainment consultant Christopher Lindsay has been assisting musicians and dancers with getting their Schengen visas and work permits. The Schengen visa is the document issued by the appropriate authorities for travelling to and within the Schengen Area, which comprises 26 European countries.
