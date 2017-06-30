Hombres sinceros: TradiSon's Cuban gr...

Hombres sinceros: TradiSon's Cuban groove

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

The popular traditional music of Cuba is fun and engaging and often rambunctious, but it is not simple to describe. "There are various names for the traditional Cuban music that has roots in Spain and Africa, and many of them originated in eastern Cuba," said Miguel Delgado, originator of the 20-year-old group TradiSon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 79
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 32
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,319,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC