Guns being smuggled into T&T via jet ...

Guns being smuggled into T&T via jet skis & ports

16 hrs ago

There is a $100 million illegal gun trade in this country and some of the drugs and guns are being smuggled in via jet skis and possibly through 40 per cent of containers at the ports that are given a "green light" without any checks. This was some of the startling information disclosed before the Parliament's Joint Select Committee into the National Security Ministry yesterday, at the Parliament Building, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

Chicago, IL

