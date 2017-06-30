Grenada PM calls on UK to increase scholarships to C'bean nationals
ST GEORGE's, Grenada - Grenada's Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has called on the United Kingdom to increase its quota of scholarships offered to students in the Caribbean. Mitchell, who met with the new UK High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas on Friday, said Britain's assistance in bolstering its quota of scholarships to the region is particularly important in light of that country's shifting immigration policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|79
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|32
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC