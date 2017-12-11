Dona t Give Up On The Job Hunt*Jul. 1, 2017, 12:11 Am Ast
Dear Readers, I hope the Eid holiday was fine for you and your family. I must first of all apologise for not having my column on "Musical Families" because of technical difficulties and of course, the minor storm Bret that unfortunately caused major havoc in certain parts of Trinidad and Tobago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC