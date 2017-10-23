Cuba's food scene is on fire. Explori...

Cuba's food scene is on fire. Exploring the paladares,...

In the tobacco-growing region of Vinales, about three hours west of Havana, there is a vibrant agricultural scene, including this Finca Agroecologica El Paraiso that surrounds the Ecologica restaurant. Earlier this year, I started wondering about how Cuba stacked up when it came to one of the primary attractions for the modern globetrotter - cuisine - so I called some folks in the know.



