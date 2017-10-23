55% discount for visitors to celebrate Jamaica's 55th birthday
Jamaica will offer visitors to the island a chance to join in celebrating 55 years of Independence this fall with a 55 per cent off promotion to run mid-August to mid-November. In an interview, Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism for the Americas, said the travel trade welcomed the initiative as an incentive to visitors and friends of Jamaica to join the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
