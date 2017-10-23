55% discount for visitors to celebrat...

55% discount for visitors to celebrate Jamaica's 55th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaica will offer visitors to the island a chance to join in celebrating 55 years of Independence this fall with a 55 per cent off promotion to run mid-August to mid-November. In an interview, Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism for the Americas, said the travel trade welcomed the initiative as an incentive to visitors and friends of Jamaica to join the celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 79
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 32
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,651 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC