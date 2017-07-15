15,000 People Become New U.S. Citizens To Celebrate Fourth of July
Every year, the U.S. holds special citizenship-induction ceremonies on or around the Fourth of July. This year, nearly 15,000 people were being sworn in as U.S. citizens at more than 65 such gatherings across the country, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services .
