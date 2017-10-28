World Reggae Dance Champs Moves Into ...

World Reggae Dance Champs Moves Into Elimination Round

The World Reggae Dance Championship, Jamaica's premier International Dancehall and Reggae dance competition, is still accepting entries as it moves into the elimination round. A highlight of the Jamaica 55 Celebrations, the annual competition seeks to bring the best and most versatile Dancehall and Reggae based dance groups from across the world on one stage.

Chicago, IL

