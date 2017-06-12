Woman's body found

Angry residents of this Western Westmoreland town yesterday disrupted normal activities on the road leading to the popular tourist town of Negril to protest the death of a female employee of the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station, whose body was found in a canefield. The woman's relatives and other community members, who mounted the roadblock, alleged that Wright was last seen alive in the company of a senior police officer, who is stationed in Westmoreland, and called for the senior officer to answer certain questions.

Chicago, IL

