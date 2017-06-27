US trial in Jamaican lottery scam delayed until next year
A US trial for 10 defendants in a multimillion-dollar Jamaican lottery scam case has been delayed until early next year. US District Judge Dan Hovland rescheduled the trial that was to begin July 17 in federal court in North Dakota to January 22, 2018, after one of the suspects' attorneys said he had a conflict next month and also needed more time to prepare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC